This week, for the first time in its 22 year history, the Abergavenny Food Festival kicked off a completely digital programme of events.

And after five days packed with tastings, talks, demos and debates, now festival weekend - which would normally see more than 35,000 visitors flood in to the market town - has arrived.

But whilst social distancing means the format of this year's festival is dramatically different; the connections, the sharing of stories and the celebration of good food & drink remain the same.

Over the years, Abergavenny Food Festival has become an important meeting place to talk about the big challenges that face us all in the future of food; what visitors are able to discover and learn from the chefs, farmers, producers and experts over festival week can have a ripple effect right across the industry.

And this year is no different.

Whilst the usual fireworks display in the castle ground won't be taking place this year, expect sparks to fly in two big debates coming up this weekend.

On Saturday at 5pm, the Food & Agriculture Debate will plan a rapid response for emergency times, and re-imagine food in Wales in one hour.

On Sunday at 5pm, the Great Hospitality Debate asks, will hospitality ever be the same again?

The hospitality sector has been one of the worst hit during the pandemic, but how much damage has been done and will it ever recover?

Kicking off Saturday 10:30am are Cook School.

READ MORE:

This is a chance for children and the young at heart to cook along with Amanda and Kristian, the co-founders of Cook School.

Children will learn how to make a delicious meal, independently, for the whole family to enjoy.

At noon, foodies can pull up a virtual chair at the Chef's Table and join Stephen Terry at the Hardwick.

The festival will be “live” from the Hardwick’s kitchen to watch a recorded demonstration of Welsh Lobster, followed by a Q&A session with Stephen during a real lunchtime service.

Then head to the virtual Café Namasté Kitchen at 3pm.

Starting the day on Sunday 10.30am is the second demo from the fab team behind Cook School.

At 11.30am, festival goers can join the Food Revolution with chef, restauranteur Ollie Hunter, and Katherine and David Langton of Langton’s Farm.

Take a tour of the start-up, organic farm and watch Ollie cook a delicious dal on-site with some super fresh produce.

Later, foodies can join Hywel Griffith for a demonstration in the Beach House Kitchen at 3pm, followed by a Q&A on all things food, the Gower and beyond.

The full schedule can be found here.