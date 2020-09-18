THE DVLA have issued a warning to drivers over 'seriously defective' brake drums.
Operators are being warned about seriously defective aftermarket brake drums that may be fitted to Scania P400 lorries within their fleet.
The drums have been shown to fail, leaving lorries without front braking.
A spokesman for the DVLA said: "We are aware of two cases where aftermarket drums, which were not manufactured or supplied by Scania, have failed on P400 lorries.
"Both lorries were left without front braking and were fully laden.
"The drums failed in the same way when the braking surface fractured and separated from the mounting ring.
"It is believed that this was not due to normal wear and tear.
"We have been unable to identify the manufacturer
"We are asking operators to let us know if they have similar drums fitted to their lorries and their supplier by calling us on 0117 9543425 or emailing vsb@dvsa.gov.uk
"Vehicle safety defects can also be reported at DVSA's online vehicle recalls and faults service."