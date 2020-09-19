Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Shauna Jones, of Risca, shared a picture of her horse Twinkle, who she bought a year ago from someone in Mountain Ash.

This is Polly, who has lived with Jane Martin, of Cwmbran, for about four months. Jane said she bought Polly at Easter because they had to put down her old dog just before lockdown. She said: "Although she is a hyperactive collie puppy she saved my mental health during lockdown. I know she'll grow up and learn eventually but I love her to bits anyway."

Tyson, the Staffie, has been with Christina Thomas, of Magor, for 10 years. She said: "Tyson was rescued from a violent background. He was my first dog and most challenging but he has helped me save hundreds more by showing them the way." He is pictured with two of his rescue buddies.

Alicia Holder, of Abertillery, has shared this picture of Annie, a German shepherd, who has lived with her for 18 months.

This is Cody, who's lived with Curtis Holder, of Oakdale, for six years. Cody is about 13 years old and is a rescue dog.

Bella is a rescue dog aged about 10 who lives with Donna Nail, of Newport. Donna said: "I have had her for almost five years. She is my best friend. We found each other in a time of need as Bella went into rescue on the day I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I decided I wanted a dog too help aid my recovery. I went along to the RSPCA just before I was going in for my operation to have a breast removed. Bella was so ill looking and thin but I told them I would wait for her - and that's what I did. I had two operations before Bella came home as the cancer had spread too my lymp glands. Bella has been my guardian angel. She went through all my treatment sat by my side. Bella loves the river swims and the beach. She is a baby at heart with so much love and personality. She brought happiness too our lives when darkness through the breast cancer hit us."

This is Tashi, who has lived with Lynne Duncan, of Newport, since since 2012. Lynne said: "Tashi is a rescue and has given us so much joy and is a lovely happy, contented girl. She always knows how to get around us, especially when we are having a snack. She only has to look at us like this and she knows she will be rewarded."

Leksi and Charlie live with Hannah in Cwmfelinfach.

Vince Marenghi, of Newport, has shared this great picture of his service dog Myla. He said: "I have Myelomalacia - a permanent injury to my spinal cord. Myla is a loyal friend, guard dog, carer, helper and ball catcher. She pushes my wheelchair chair when I'm too weak. She comforts me if I fall and she hugs me tight when I'm ill."

This is Ewan, a rescue cat, who has lived with Liz Stanton in Croesyceiliog for four years. She said: "Ewan never got to meet our much loved Maggie and Tigger but since the day we brought him home he has found peace lying next to them. It's as if he knows they are buried there."