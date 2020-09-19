FILMING begins this month in the Newport area for a new crime drama with a stellar cast.
The Pact will follow the story of five friends dealing with a sudden death and trying to untangle a web of lies.
The six-part series is due to air next spring and stars Scottish actress Laura Fraser - of Breaking Bad fame - alongside Julie Hesmondhalgh, best known for her 16-year stint playing Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street.
The cast also includes Eddie Marsan, who appeared in the US television series Ray Donovan and also played Inspector Lestrade in the Sherlock Holmes films alongside Robert Downey Jr as the titular detective.
A strong line-up of Welsh actors has also joined the cast, including Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Heledd Gwynn (Ordinary Lies), Abbie Hern (The Twilight Zone), Mark Lewis Jones (Stella), and Eiry Thomas (Keeping Faith).
Written and created by Peter McTighe (Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches), The Pact will be aired by BBC Wales and is the first commission for independent Welsh production company Little Door Productions.
Elwen Rowlands, joint managing director of Little Door Productions, said: “We are excited to be working with BBC Cymru Wales on our first production.
"Writer Pete McTighe has created a gripping drama that delivers a huge emotional punch. We look forward to working with our wonderful cast and crew to bring the story to screen.”