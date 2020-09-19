A COCAINE user was nearly three times the drug-drive limit when he led police on a high-speed chase through Newport.

Disqualified driver Danny Lewis ran red lights, drove up a dual carriageway the wrong way and raced at 80mph in a 40mph zone.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant was only stopped after a stinger device was deployed to halt him in his tracks.

Lewis had been banned from driving for three years in 2017 after he rammed a police car.

The 28-year-old was still disqualified when he was spotted at the wheel of a Peugeot by Gwent Police officers on Newport’s Pencarn Way at 12.25am.

Mr Strobl played police footage of the pursuit to the court which showed Lewis speeding and driving dangerously.

He was chased along Tredegar House Drive, Duffryn Drive, through the Ebbw Bridge roundabout, Docks Way and Usk Way before the stinger stopped him along Spytty Road.

The pursuit on March 25 lasted more than seven minutes.

When he was arrested, Lewis was given a roadside drug test and gave a reading of 28mg of cocaine per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 10mg of cocaine per litre of blood.

Mr Strobl said that the defendant has 23 previous convictions for 43 offences.

The court was told he is currently serving a jail sentence imposed at Swansea Crown Court for drug trafficking.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said: “The defendant is disappointed with himself that he finds himself back in prison.

“He has been contemplating his folly and wants to put these last few years of drug use behind him.”

His barrister added that his client had a “good job” which was still waiting for him once he came out of prison.

Judge Richard Twomlow told Lewis: “It was only by sheer luck that nobody was injured.

“The way you were driving, you couldn’t have been in control of the vehicle.

“You only stopped after a stinger was used by the police.”

The defendant, of Windemere Square, Swansea, was jailed for 15 months and banned from driving for four years and seven-and-a-half months.

He will have to pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.

Lewis pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug-driving and driving whilst disqualified.