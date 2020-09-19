A HISTORIC castle on the outskirts of Newport has sold for £1.11 million at auction.
Built in the 16th century, Pencoed Castle and 23 acres of surrounding land attracted a fierce bidding war when it went up for auction on Thursday.
"The property generated a great deal of interest," Richard Adamson of auctioneers Allsop said. "This came as no surprise as this was a rare opportunity to purchase a former castle that is steeped in history and located in a stunning location.
"The property was guided at £950,000 and achieved £1,100,000 with some fierce bidding between five different parties."
The Tudor mansion was for generations in the hands of members of the wealthy Morgan family.
In 1914, Lord Rhondda purchased the property with intent to restore it to its former glory. He began work to restore the main building but died in 1918, with his widow commissioning a new house on the grounds.
It was sold a few years later and used as a farmhouse.
Plans to build a theme park on the grounds were proposed, then abandoned, around 20 years ago.
In 2016 previous owner Peter Morgan was convicted of murdering his girlfriend in a house on the grounds.