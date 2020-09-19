THE Garden Festival of Wales took place in 1992 at a former steel site in Ebbw Vale. As well as gardens exhibits included a giant phone, dragon, waterfall, a railway and the 'In the Nick of Time' clock feature.
Two million visitors came to the garden festival and the site is now occupied by homes and a shopping centre.
CONSTRUCTION: The building of the Garden Festival site
WATERFALL: The first waterfall starts in the Garden Festival
FEATURE: Islwyn Borough Council’s mole exhibit at the Garden Festival
FLOWERS: Andrew Morgan and the floral clock at the Garden Festival
ANNIVERSARY: Golden wedding couple Ken and Peggy Hayter pan for gold at the Garden Festival
VISITORS: Residents of Castle Court and St Anne’s nursing home visit the Garden Festival
MASCOT: Gryff escorts the Bray family into the Garden Festival as the one millionth visitor
POND: A water feature at the Garden Festival
HILL: The main viewing platform at the Garden Festival
STAR: Bill Oddie and the giant telephone exhibit