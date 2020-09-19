IT'S all about canals today and our camera club members have sent in some lovely pictures of the waterways of Gwent.

This is just a small selection of the pictures they have shared with us and you can see more by going to the South Wales Argus Camera Club pages on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

Bridge: Beautiful walk at Pontymoile Basin captured by Daniel Jones

Fun: A boat chugs by on the canal at Goytre. Picture: Rhiann Young

Afloat: A canal boat taken by Sian McDermott

Reflections: Taken at Crosskeys by Angela Shipp

Calm: The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Govilon photographed by Alan Gordon Parry

Sun: The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal between Mamhilad and Goytre snapped by Neil Daniels

Canoe: Goytre Wharf by Sarah Brown

Rural: Vyv Waters spotted these cows on the banks of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

Beautiful: The canal by the Waterloo pub in Cwmbran taken by Joanne Price

History: Daniel Jones shared this picture of the lime kilns under the canal at Pontymoile Basin which were used 200 years ago to make the lime mortar used to build the canal