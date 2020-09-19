WHETHER we’re returning to the workplace or off to do a spot of shopping, many of us are starting to travel to the city on a regular basis again.
And studies show we’re more likely to hop in the car than travel on public transport right now.
With that in mind, we looked at the cheapest places to park for a day in Newport.
The average price for a day's parking in Newport is £8.67.
According to Zuto the cheapest city for parking in the UK is Wolverhampton, with an average price of £1.90.
While unsurprisingly, London came out on top as the most expensive, with an average daily rate of £53.80.
These are the cheapest car parks in Newport, based on the daily rate or hourly equivalent.
1 Maindee Pay & Display
- Where - Chepstow Road
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £3
- 40 spaces
2 Faulkner Road Pay & Display
- Where - Godfrey Road
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £6
- 159 spaces
3 Riverfront Pay & Display
- Where - Kingsway
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £6
- 35 spaces
4 Stow Hill Pay & Display
- Where - Stow Hill
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £6
- 45 spaces
5 Hill Street Pay & Display
- Where - Park Square
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £6
- 62 spaces
6 Emlyn Street Pay & Display
- Where - Cross Lane
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £6
- 30 spaces
7 Park Square Multi-Store car park
- Where - Ivor Street
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £6
- 395 spaces
8 Kingsway Centre Multi-Storey car park
- Where - Emlyn Street
- Who - Newport City Council
- How much - £10
- 1050 spaces
9 Queensway Multi-Storey car park
- Where - High Street
- Who - National Car Parks
- How much - £11.10
- 394 spaces
10 Newport North Street
- Where - North Street
- Who - National Car Parks
- How much - £14.50
- 61 spaces
11 St Luke's Car Park
- Where - Bridge Street
- Who - National Car Parks
- How much - £14.50
- 43 spaces
12 Friars Walk
- Where - Friars Walk
- Who - Friars Walk
- How much - £15
- 350 spaces