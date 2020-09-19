RYANAIR have confirmed it will cancel dozens of flights as part of a plan to further reduce its operations due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The budget airline said its capacity in October will be 40 per cent of 2019 levels, compared with the 50 per cent it previously announced.

Which flights have been cut?

No details of the flights that have been cancelled have been released by the airline, however those affected will be contacted by Ryanair.

How many seats does Ryanair expect to fill in October?

The firm said it expects to fill 70 per cent of seats on its planes.

What have Ryanair said?

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “We are disappointed to reduce our October capacity from 50 per cent of 2019 to 40 per cent.

“However, as customer confidence is damaged by government mismanagement of Covid travel policies, many Ryanair customers are unable to travel for business or urgent family reasons without being subjected to defective 14-day quarantines.

“While it is too early yet to make final decisions on our winter schedule (from November to March), if current trends and EU governments’ mismanagement of the return of air travel and normal economic activity continue, then similar capacity cuts may be required across the winter period.”

Ryanair have also called on the Irish government to halt its “excessive and defective travel restrictions”, which include 14 days of self-isolation for arrivals.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan “has kept Ireland locked up like North Korea since July 1”, the airline claimed.

What are the latest UK quarantine restrictions?

The UK Government announced on Thursday, September 17, that quarantine restrictions will be imposed on travellers from Slovenia and Guadeloupe from Saturday, September 19.

What is the latest on Ryanair flights to Europe?

The airline have set up a dedicated webpage to keep track of the changes due to coronavirus, passengers can visit here for the latest.

What are Ryanair doing to help passengers affected by the cancellations?

The airline have processed refunds and vouchers to those affected, and will contact those whose flights have been cancelled.

Details on Ryanair's refund webpage state: "We are making rapid progress in processing refund requests as a result of Covid 19.

"Over 90 per cent of Ryanair customers were accommodated with free flight moves, flight vouchers or cash refunds by the end of July. We are working our way through the small remaining balance."

For more information, visit: https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en/refundfaqs/directbookings.