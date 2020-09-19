A CHARITY which provides day care and educational opportunities has been awarded a £1,500 grant to help it continue to support key worker parents during the pandemic with essential childcare services.

Nevill Hall Creche Association - based in the grounds of the Abergavenny hospital - received the funding after Monmouth MP David Davies nominated them for a cash award from Western Power Distribution’s ‘In This Together - Community Matters Fund’.

The fund was established by the local electricity distributor at the start of lockdown to support grass root organisations deliver care to vulnerable people and families.

It initially supported over 300 organisations with £500,000 funding. As the lockdown lifted, Western Power Distribution (WPD) extended its support by a further £250,000 and offered MPs the opportunity to put forward a community group or charity for a grant to help towards its work to support the community during these challenging times.

READ MORE:

Elaine White, manager at the Nevill Hall Creche Association said: “We are grateful to WPD for its generous donation. It will help us to continue to provide quality childcare at this difficult time and enable critical care workers to carry out their work knowing their children are safe and happy in a familiar environment with staff who know them well and can offer them the support they need."

“When I heard about WPD's generous offer to help local charities I immediately thought of the Nevill Hall Crèche Association," said Mr Davies.

"They have done a brilliant job providing childcare to the children of NHS staff and are well worth supporting. This fabulous gesture has meant that they can continue looking after those in the community who have been looking after us".

Alison Sleightholm, WPD’s resources and external affairs director, said: “Throughout this crisis we have worked tirelessly to support our local communities and keep the energy flowing to our 7.9 million customers.

"The crisis is far from over and as we enter the next phase of the UK’s response to the pandemic, we’re delighted that 92 MPs in our regions have nominated deserving causes for up to £1,500 of funding.

“We’re proud that, so far, we have been able to fund over 450 charities and groups within our area.

"Through the extension of our fund and with the fantastic support of our MPs, we’re able to support even more organisations doing valuable community work.”