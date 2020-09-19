THE leader of Blaenau Gwent council has called on residents to “pull together” to prevent a second coronavirus wave.

Councillor Nigel Daniels has written an open letter following the rise of coronavirus cases in Wales.

In the last week Blaenau Gwent has had 25 positive coronavirus cases and a case rate of 35.8 in every 100,000 residents. The Welsh Government is monitoring areas with more than 20 cases per 100,000.

Cllr Daniels is writing “to ask that everyone in Blaenau Gwent pulls together once again and works with us to try to halt this escalation in cases in Wales and any potential second wave.

“I write six months on from the start of our emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, and sadly the virus is still very much prevalent in our communities across Wales, and particularly here in South Wales.

“Sadly, it is inevitable that this will spread to more vulnerable people and those most at risk of severe consequences and illness. We do not want to lose more people to this awful virus.”

READ MORE:

Cllr Daniels also referred to the tightening of restrictions in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taff.

“As local authority we are very much back in response mode; supporting our neighbouring authorities and remaining prepared for any changes within the Blaenau Gwent area should this happen,” he writes.

“It seems that in the majority of these clusters of new cases that simple human behaviour has played a big part, with people unfortunately not adhering to the measures that are in place for all our safety, especially in relation to large social gathering.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our council staff, our elected members; our partners and all the local volunteers for their professionalism and dedication to our communities during this time.

“I think everyone would agree that another nationwide lockdown is not something any of us want. We will of course support what decisions are made in the country’s best interests, but let’s all come together to avoid that happening, together let’s keep Wales safe.”