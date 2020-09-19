THERE have been two new coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales, as cases continue to rise.

The deaths, reported by Public Health Wales, have not occurred in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, but 41 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed within Gwent.

According to Public Health Wales there have been 19 new cases reported in Caerphilly, 13 in Newport, six in Blaenau Gwent, two in Torfaen and one in Monmouthshire.

This follows on from yesterday when there was just one coronavirus related death reported in Wales.

Rhondda Cynon Taf which recently got put under local lockdown has had 47 new cases reported, based on Public Health Wales statistics, which is six more than the Gwent total.

The total number of confirmed cases in Wales throughout the coronavirus pandemic is now at 20,455 – with the Welsh death toll now at 1,603.

The new confirmed cases across Wales today, are in the following areas:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 47

Newport - 13

Caerphilly - 19

Bridgend - 23

Swansea - 14

Cardiff - 17

Merthyr Tydfil - 36

Carmarthenshire - 10

Conwy - seven

Flintshire - seven

Anglesey - two

Vale of Glamorgan - three

Neath Port Talbot - one

Blaenau Gwent - six

Gwynedd - zero

Wrexham - three

Monmouthshire - one

Torfaen - two

Denbighshire - four

Ceredigion – zero

Pembrokeshire - zero

Powys - one

Resident outside Wales - five

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.