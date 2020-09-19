A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
CAMERON JOHN BENTS, 20, of Cinnabar Drive, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with benzoylecgonine in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
MORGAN GREEN, 21, of Mountain Road, Risca, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cannabis in his blood.
He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Green must also pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.
MATTHEW DAVID EVANS, 39, of Alma Drive, Thornwell, Chepstow, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
WILLIAM GEORGE HARRIS, 20, of Clos Dwyerw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
RENAE NICOLE SPENCE, 25, of Mill Heath, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after she admitted drink-driving.
She was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
DEREK LESLIE COOK, 68, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink-driving.
He was ordered to pay £234 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
PHILIP CARL LEWIS, 29, of Addison Street, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
He was ordered to pay £437 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
SHEKAR KADIR MOHAMMED, 31, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
ADAM JONES, 27, of Park View, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
He was ordered to pay £459 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.