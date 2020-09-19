PEOPLE in Caerphilly county borough who are prevented from going on holiday due to local lockdown must have refunds, Caerphilly MP Wayne David has demanded.

People are currently unable to travel outside of the area to go on holiday.

The Welsh Government has said that tour operators should provide refunds to those who are unable to travel, but tour operators say the only guidance they recognise is from the UK Government.

Along with other MPs and Caerphilly Senedd Members, Mr David has made representations to the UK Government to reinforce and underline what the Welsh Government has said.

"It is extremely important that the UK Government says that the view of the Welsh Government has their legal backing," he said.

"Through no fault of their own, holidaymakers are now unable to travel beyond Caerphilly Borough. Yet tour operators and others are saying that these holidaymakers cannot have their money back.

READ MORE:

“It is simply wrong that people from the county borough are potentially losing a lot of money. The Westminster Government needs to come forward with a clear and empathetic statement that all Tour Operators must provide refunds if their customers are prevented from travelling.

“Big travel companies and airlines can well afford refunds and if smaller companies genuinely cannot, then Central Government needs to come forward with financial support for them. But what is clearly wrong is that Caerphilly holidaymakers are losing out and this cannot continue”