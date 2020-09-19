A MAN is to stand trial next year after he denied assault allegations against a woman.
Lewis Holton, 20, of Clos Ceirw, Blackwood, pleaded not guilty to five charges during hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
He denied causing actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating, putting a person in fear of violence and the theft of a mobile phone.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between July and August.
Holton was represented by Rhodri Chudleigh and the prosecution by Paul Hewitt.
Judge Richard Twomlow set a trial date of February 2.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
