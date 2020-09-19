WITH Freshers Week just around the corner, students are being urged to behave sensibly.

The Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust has shared a video message asking youngsters who are celebrating their studies to take precautions to stay safe.

Director of Operations, Lee Brooks, said: “Starting university is a cause for celebration as students embark on a new chapter in their lives, and rightly so.

“Freshers Week is a great opportunity to meet new people and socialise, but we’re still in the throes of a global pandemic so we’re asking people to celebrate responsibly.

“First and foremost, please follow the advice of Public Health Wales when it comes to face coverings, social distancing and gatherings indoors to reduce your risk of contracting coronavirus.

“We’re also asking people to drink in moderation, because every minute our colleagues spend with someone experiencing the effects of excess alcohol is one which could be spent helping another person whose life is at risk.

“Look out for your friends, plan your transport home and make sure there is enough medication in the house to help with the effects of over-indulgence or minor injuries which can be treated at home.”

Freshers Week in Wales begins on Monday September 22.

Many Gwent students will be embarking on studies at the University of South Wales (USW) in Newport or Cardiff, Cardiff University, but the message applies too, to those moving further afield.

To help students adjust to university life, Public Health Wales is offering everyone in Wales over the age of 16 free access to a new online self-help video course designed to improve their mental health.

The four part ‘ACTivate Your Life’ course has been designed by a clinical psychologist to share practical and effective ways of dealing with thoughts and feelings that might be causing stress.

Visit phw.nhs.wales/activateyourlife to sign up.

Public Health Wales is also encouraging young people under the age of 25 to check that they are up to date with their meningitis and MMR vaccinations.