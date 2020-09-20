THIS is the drugs gang that brought pain and misery to hundreds of people throughout Gwent and South Wales.

A “sophisticated organised crime group” were jailed for more than 60 years after they flooded the streets of Newport and beyond with heroin and crack cocaine.

Three-strike class A drug lord Aftab Hussain was the brains behind the operation which worked along business lines with a marketing strategy and a client database.

South Wales Argus:

Aftab Hussain

Seven men are serving long prison sentences.

READ MORE

They are:

• Aftab Hussain, 31, of Laburnum Drive, Newport, jailed for 17 years

South Wales Argus:

Parvis Ishaq

• Parvis Ishaq, 30, of Cyril Street, Newport, jailed for 10 years

• Murtaza Hussain, 24, of Capel Crescent, Newport, jailed for eight years and nine months

  • Lewis Farrell, 21, of Herbert Walk, Pill, Newport, jailed for eight years

South Wales Argus:

Murtaza Hussain

• Rizwaan Hussain, 24, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, jailed for six years and eight months

• Avtar Hussain, 26, of Bishpool View, Newport, jailed for seven years

• Mohammed Ali, 38, of no fixed abode, jailed for three years and nine months

South Wales Argus:

Rizwaan Hussain

They were convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between November 2018 and July 2019.

Addicts were enticed to deal with the gang offering a takeaway delivery service to order drugs in Newport city centre at knock down prices.

South Wales Argus:

Lewis Farrell

Aftab Hussain’s crew operated a 24/7 drugs line delivering heroin and crack cocaine around the clock and they were making around £2,000 a day.

Their vile trade was smashed by Gwent Police after they launched Operation Washington.

It was a painstaking mission that involved officers working undercover and building mobile phone evidence to topple a gang who were making a small fortune.

South Wales Argus:

Avtar Hussain

Drug addicts from as far away as Swansea would travel to Newport – by train and car – to buy cheap drugs in bulk for their own use.

Prosecutor Heath Edwards said the seven were all part of a “successful and lucrative business” that used a central pay-as-you-go mobile phone line to meet the needs of hundreds of customers.

South Wales Argus:

Mohammed Ali

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “They all worked together as part of a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and beyond.

“Each defendant assisted in a different way. It was a successful and lucrative business. The telephone was a valuable commodity.”

Some of the gang are set to face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings later this year.