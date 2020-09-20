A CWMBRAN woman who created a website likened to Trip Advisor for dog owners, has been named Animal Star Awards lockdown hero.
Adele Pember, the founder of Dog Furiendly, picked up the title after the public were invited to nominate their lockdown heroes.
Adele had organised Bark Aid, a virtual dog show, during lockdown and raised more than £6,000 for animal charities.
Mrs Pember originally launched dogfuriendly.com - which allows dog owners to search for businesses that welcome dogs - in January 2018.
It went from strength to strength with support from Natwest’s Welsh entrepreneur accelerator programme.
The website initially just covered dog-friendly businesses in Wales, before expanding into Scotland, and then England.
Dog Furiendly now has more than 100 ambassadors submitting information from across the world, with some as far afield as the USA and Japan.