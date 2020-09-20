FED UP of the doom and gloom in modern society?

Chef fulfils dream after coronavirus threatens his job

(Picture: Top Knosh Catering)

Ben Mathias, from Ringland, had been working as a chef for more than 20 years when coronavirus threatened his job, prompting him to take action.

The 36-year-old has now fulfilled his dream of setting up a private catering company – Top Knosh Catering – and business is booming.

Mr Mathias said: “I knew I needed a Plan B and the virus is what pushed me to really knuckle down. Lockdown gave me the time I needed to properly set up the business.”

Trail of sculptures planned as lave net fisherman installed at Black Rock

(Picture: Living Levels)

A new sculpture has been unveiled at Black Rock Lave Net heritage fishery.

The 1.8 tonne oak figure depicts a lave net fisherman, as part of a series bringing characters who shaped the unique landscape of the Gwent Levels to life.

This impressive addition is the work of local chainsaw carver Chris Wood, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through the Living Levels Landscape Partnership, and is displayed at picnic site near the fishery.

Fabulous community effort helps Newport dad after his car was stolen and burned

Bad news can often bring out the best in people – this was the case for Huw Evans from Ringland.

The father-of-two had his car – which he uses to travel to work in Avonmouth – stolen and set on fire, also destroying some of his children’s belongings.

There have been delays with insurance, but the community stepped up.

Neighbours John Lewis and Alison Sherwood helped him with paperwork and set up a GoFundMe, which raised hundreds of pounds.

Baker, Regina Starr, from Ringland also baked and sold 315 slices of cake to raise money for Mr Evans and his family.

Rainbow mural a colourful boost for Caldicot Health Centre

Staff at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board teamed up with a housebuilder to create a rainbow mural at Caldicot Health Centre.

They were inspired to create the mural after arts consultants Studio Response’s put a callout on social media, asking for rainbow pictures for the new Grange University Hospital (due to open in November).

The health board commissioned Studio Response to source an artist to create the mural, and appointed professional children’s book illustrator Becky Davies, from Chepstow.

Bellway Wales - which is building new homes at Greystone Meadows in Undy and Manor Chase in Tutshill - has donated £300 towards the mural in the children’s waiting area. Monmouthshire print company, Pomegranate Creative, printed and installed the artwork.

Footballer battles back after sepsis scare

(Picture: Steve White)

A Blaenavon footballer and coach who was in hospital last year with sepsis has raised more than £4,000 to help combat the condition.

Steve White was hospitalised for four-and-a-half weeks in July last year, after he tore a muscle in his neck, which formed an abscess and developed into sepsis – but he had a remarkable recovery.

Following this, the 48-year-old completed a 17-mile run from Cwmbran to Blaenavon, stopping off to do a lap of the pitch at 11 football grounds along the way – raising thousands of pounds for UK Sepsis Trust.

