THE DVSA (also known as the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) have confirmed what will change to driving theory tests from later this month.

It comes after the agency revealed earlier this year that drivers would have to sit a new type of driving theory test.

The change was due to take place back in the spring on April 14 - but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new test was postponed.

When will the new driving theory test be rolled out?

The DVSA say the new driving theory test will begin across England, Scotland and Wales from Monday, September 28, 2020.

What is changing to the driving theory test?

At the moment, those who take the test have to read a case study and then answer a total of five questions about it.

However, when the new test begins on September 28, learner drivers will have to answer three multiple-choice questions after watching a driving clip which lasts up to 30 seconds.

Those taking part in the test will be able to watch the clip as many times as they need to, before answering the multiple-choice questions.

The video clips may feature things such as a car being driven on a country road/through a town centre, with the questions that follow the clip focusing on aspects including safe overtaking and motorcyclists.

Why are the DVLA making these changes?

The DVLA have explained that the change is being introduced after research revealed that learners with reading difficulties and disabilities felt more comfortable with video scenarios than written ones.

They said that the change will make the theory test more accessible, especially to those with a:

Reading difficulty (such as dyslexia)

Learning disability

Developmental condition (such as autism)

What will the changes include?

The change will affect all car theory tests, and include if:

Learners fail a test before then and retake if from September 28, 2020.

A test is cancelled or moved for any reason, and the new test date is from Monday, September 28, 2020.

What parts of the driving theory test are NOT changing?

A number of aspects of the test will not change. Learner drivers will still need to:

Answer a total of 50 multiple-choice questions within 57 minutes.

Get a total of 43 out of the 50 questions right in order to pass the multiple-choice part of the test.

Take part in the hazard perception part of the test, where learner drivers watch video clips to spot developing hazards.

For the latest information on what to do when attending a driving theory test, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-theory-tests.