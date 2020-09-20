THESE nine criminals were jailed this month at Newport Magistrates’ Court for a host of offences, from burglary to theft and knife crime to breaching court orders.
GARY MARTIN MATTHEWS, 33, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was sent to prison for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of aftershave worth £372 from Debenhams in Newport and for being in breach of suspended sentence for burglary at Celtic Pride Martial Arts.
He must also pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
SIMON DICKEY, 33, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was jailed for four months after he admitted stealing a £250 bicycle after a burglary.
He must also pay a £128 surcharge.
DANIEL MORGAN, 30, of Pen y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order and common assault.
He must also pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
JOANNA ATKINSON, 38, of Winstone Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was sent to prison for 12 weeks after she pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order and being in breach of a suspended sentence.
She must also pay a £128 surcharge.
RYAN MASTERS, 28, of no fixed abode, was locked up for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Blackwood.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.
JOSEPH LEE ROBERTS, 33, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was locked up for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a bicycle and a sat nav.
He must also pay a £128 surcharge.
CONNOR ANTON PHILIP FLEW, 26, of Burns Close, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after he admitted having a knife in public.
CURTIS IVOR CARVALHO, 22, of Tunnel Terrace, Newport, was jailed for 14 days for failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.
LESTER WESLEY GIBSON, 41, of Itchen Road, Bettws, Newport, was locked up for 14 days for failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.