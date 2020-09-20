GUESTS who visited this Ebbw Vale pub and B&B this week have been asked to self-isolate.
Gwent Test Trace and Protect Service want people to be aware that a person who tested positive for coronavirus visited the Royal Exchange, on Davies Street in Brynmawr, between September 13 and September 18.
Anyone who visited during this time period must immediately self-isolate.
People who visited between September 13 and September 18 and fully completed track and trace records will have been contacted and offered further advice.
Anyone who starts to show symptoms of coronavirus - which includes a high temperature, a new continuous cough, and a loss or change to smell or taste – is asked not to visit their GP surgery, A&E, or pharmacy.
This is because people can’t get tested here and it risks infecting others.
Instead, those showing symptoms of coronavirus are asked to book a test as soon as possible.
A free coronavirus test can be arranged via the Welsh Government website: gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test or by calling the free number 119 between the hours of 7am and 11pm.
