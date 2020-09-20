NUMEROUS parts of the M4 will be closed overnight next week.
Traffic Wales shared the news of upcoming road closures, starting from tomorrow evening (September 21), in order to carry out roadworks.
From 8pm tomorrow (September 21) three sections of the M4 will be closed until 6am the following morning – with these overnight closures continuing until Saturday September 26.
These sections are:
- From J26 (Malpas) to J25 (Caerleon) eastbound on the M4.
- From J37 (Pyle) to J39 (Groes) westbound on the M4.
- From J37 (Pyle) to J37 (Pyle) westbound on the M4.
There will also be a further closure between M4 Second Severn Crossing and M4 Toll Plaza/Concession area.
This will be from 9pm and 6am, starting tomorrow evening and ending on Friday, September 25.