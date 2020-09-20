HOSPITALS across the world have had to deal with the complex issues brought about by coronavirus, and St Joseph’s in Newport is no exception.

The hospital, bought by a local private investor in February 2020, has been part of the collective effort against the pandemic, and has been collaborating in a formal partnership with NHS Wales to support the national response.

The hospital committed its entire staff, bed capacity, diagnostics, theatres, facilities, and expertise to support the NHS through the pandemic, and is continuing its commitment, with half of the hospital’s services still dedicated to supporting the NHS.

Lana Gwatkin, radiology assistant

In the face of extraordinary challenges, healthcare has been transformed, but St Joseph’s mission to provide safe, high-quality care has remained.

“St Joseph’s is a unique hospital, we have long been part of the local community here in Newport,” said clinical director Jan Green.

“It is testament to our incredible staff, who this year have risen to the challenge posed by COVID-19, and I am proud that we are able to work in partnership with NHS Wales.”

Rachel Davies, MRI Superintendent

The hospital has also undergone a major refurbishment over recent months, and this is continuing.

The work will position it as one of the safest and best equipped private hospitals in Wales. As a COVID-19 free environment, it is now able to welcome back private patients with safety at the heart of everything.

Karen Barrett, registered nurse

“We are open again for private referrals. If you are concerned about a medical condition, it is vital you do not delay in seeking care,” said Ms Green.

“All our services are open to patients. All the safety measures are in place and we remain a COVID-free hospital.”

Hannah Williams, senior physiotherapist, and Johnny Harper, physiotherapist

Undergoing treatment is worrying enough, without the added stress of COVID-19 and being on a waiting list. St Joseph’s offers more than 350 treatments across 40 different specialties, from cardiology to ophthalmology, and orthopaedics to general surgery.

“This is a momentous year for St Joseph’s,” said chief executive chief executive Stuart Hammond.

“The hospital is now under new ownership, with an immediate commitment to multi-million-pound investment, and we have significant plans for the future. In fact, we have never been in such a strong position as we move into our 75th year.”

Sarelle Smallman, healthcare assistant

St Joseph’s has 180 leading consultants, supported by a dedicated nursing and healthcare professional team, and under normal circumstances welcomes more than 30,000 outpatients and 5,000 inpatients a year.

Looking ahead, the hospital is also recruiting across a wide number of roles.

Teresa Belcher, pre-assessment lead

“We have some of the UK’s most respected health professionals working here. As well as our leading consultants we are now recruiting staff into specialist nursing roles, theatre positions and administrative roles,” said Ms Green.

Patients wishing to make an appointment can contact the hospital directly on 01633 820344 or email hello@stjosephshospital.co.uk

Qualified staff who would like to apply for either clinical or non-clinical roles should email hr@stjosephshospital.co.uk