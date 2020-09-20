Secret knitters who really stitched up a South Wales community last Christmas when their winter woollens adorned village post boxes and bollards have struck again.

This time the phantom purlers have cast off their kaleidoscopic creations in a village memorial garden.

Decorated bollards. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR

Knitters and crafters, of the Prosecco & Purls group, have been joined by more than 40 secret knitters and created a Magic Garden by yarn bombing the Roman town of Caerleon.

There are teddy bears enjoying a picnic, a fairy grotto, Bill and Ben the Flower Pot men, colourfully wrapped trees, intricate dream catchers and small surprises spying from various vantage points throughout the garden.

There's a bollard encasing ice cream cone which looks good enough to eat, knitted railings and a wishing wall where children can pin their dreams.

A robin keeping an eye on the Magic Garden. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR

Organised by Dame Rosemary Butler, Reverend Elaine Hills, Barbara Parsons and Christabel Dawson in association with Caerleon Festival, the aim is to raise money for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care

Barbara Parsons said: "We hope to make people smile with our witty creations which, after all, is what everyone needs right now.

"We are doing this to help support St David's Hospice Care and the wonderful work that they do in and for our community. We're sure people will give particularly generously after visiting our Magic Garden."

The Magic Garden in Caerleon in aid of St David's Hospice Care. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR

The Yarn Bombing crafters include secret knitters aged from 14 to 90, who are based mostly in Caerleon. Prosecco & Purls brightened up the town and made the national news with their jolly, knitted Christmas post-box toppers and bollard covers last year.

Now if you go down to the Caerleon Memorial Garden on any day during the next two weeks you can enjoy another big surprise.

Bill and Ben, the Flowerpot Men at the Magic Garden in Caerleon. Picture: Ollie Barnes, DBPR

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The Magic Garden is a wonderful and uplifting way for these fantastically talented people to show their support for the hospice at the time of our greatest ever need."

To find out more about the group head to their Facebook page at @proseccopurls and to donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prosecco-and-purls.