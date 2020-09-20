A GWENT teenager is due to go on trial early next year after he denied possession of a Stanley knife in public.
Kyle Pryzborowski, 19, of John Bull Close, Newport, pleaded not guilty to the charge at a Cardiff Crown Court.
The alleged offence is said to have taken place on Newport’s Dunstable Road on February 12.
Pryzborowski was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Meirion Davies.
Judge Richard Twomlow granted the defendant bail and set a trial date for February 4.
