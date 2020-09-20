THERE have been no coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales, but cases continue to rise.
According to Public Health Wales there have been 199 new coronavirus cases reported throughout Wales, with 40 of these reported in Gwent.
Public Health Wales statistic show that Newport has 21 new cases, Caerphilly has 11 new cases, Blaenau Gwent has six new cases, Torfaen and Monmouthshire each have one new case.
The Welsh death toll, for throughout the pandemic, remains at 1,603, with 277 of these occurring in the Aneurin Bevan University Healthboard.
Rhondda Cynon Taf has the highest amount of positive cases in Wales, with 56 reported to Public Health Wales.
The new confirmed cases across Wales today, are in the following areas:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 56
Newport - 21
Caerphilly - 11
Bridgend - 21
Swansea - Seven
Cardiff - 17
Merthyr Tydfil - Three
Carmarthenshire - 19
Conwy - Two
Flintshire - Six
Anglesey - Two
Vale of Glamorgan - Seven
Neath Port Talbot - Three
Blaenau Gwent - Six
Gwynedd - One
Wrexham - Three
Monmouthshire - One
Torfaen - One
Denbighshire - Seven
Ceredigion – Zero
Pembrokeshire - Zero
Powys - One
Resident outside Wales - Four
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.