THERE have been no coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales, but cases continue to rise.

According to Public Health Wales there have been 199 new coronavirus cases reported throughout Wales, with 40 of these reported in Gwent.

Public Health Wales statistic show that Newport has 21 new cases, Caerphilly has 11 new cases, Blaenau Gwent has six new cases, Torfaen and Monmouthshire each have one new case.

The Welsh death toll, for throughout the pandemic, remains at 1,603, with 277 of these occurring in the Aneurin Bevan University Healthboard.

Rhondda Cynon Taf has the highest amount of positive cases in Wales, with 56 reported to Public Health Wales.

The new confirmed cases across Wales today, are in the following areas:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 56

Newport - 21

Caerphilly - 11

Bridgend - 21

Swansea - Seven

Cardiff - 17

Merthyr Tydfil - Three

Carmarthenshire - 19

Conwy - Two

Flintshire - Six

Anglesey - Two

Vale of Glamorgan - Seven

Neath Port Talbot - Three

Blaenau Gwent - Six

Gwynedd - One

Wrexham - Three

Monmouthshire - One

Torfaen - One

Denbighshire - Seven

Ceredigion – Zero

Pembrokeshire - Zero

Powys - One

Resident outside Wales - Four

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.