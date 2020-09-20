A MAN is to stand trial after he denied an alleged sexual assault against a woman in the city.
Geraint Powrie, 27, of Wednesbury Street, Newport, pleaded not guilty to the charge before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
It is claimed the alleged offence occurred in July 2019.
The defendant was represented by Jeffrey Jones and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.
Judge Catherine Richards set a trial date of May 4 at Newport Crown Court.
Powrie was granted conditional bail.
