A ROAD in Caerphilly County Borough has been closed after an accident.
Pandy Road in Bedwas has been closed in both directions from Greenway to Church Street.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Diversions are in place, which Gwent Police have said may cause congestion.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area if possible.