A GROUP of volunteers have been praised after working for six months to make scrubs and bags for NHS staff during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Scrubs for ABUHB' project were busy creating scrubs, drawstring bags and other handmade garments for NHS services in Gwent.

And in August, the group delivered their last batch of items to the health board.

The project’s biggest request was for cotton drawstring bags. These bags were made to wash worn scrubs in, but also could be used as patient belongings bags - made in response to a request from the NHS for a way of returning belongings to grieving relatives.

Chris Hill and Betsi Knight, from near Usk, were instrumental to the 'Scrubs for ABUHB project'. They patterned and wrote instructions for the scrubs for the project and cut and packed the sewing kits, before Ms Knight dropped off the packs to isolated seamstresses and collected the finished items from their homes.

The group of friends and neighbours prepared a variety of items, including more than 100 bags for the NHS staff and patients.

“For me it has been a time of meeting lots of lovely new people, and getting to know others I already know a lot better,” said Karen Stott, who set up the scrubs project. “We took a leap of faith together at a difficult time.

“We all hope that the NHS will not be in such desperate need of scrubs again.

“The last scrubs that we made have gone into ‘pandemic stocks’, should the need arise.”

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Torfaen council's executive member for business, regeneration, and skills, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the 'Scrubs for ABUHB' project from the pattern makers to the moral boosters for their generosity and hard work.

“The NHS have been put under considerable pressure over the last few months and groups like this have been a tremendous help.”