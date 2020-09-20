DESPITE the Abergavenny Food Festival moving to a virtual setting this year, more than 2,000 food lovers took part in its online events.

Organisers said they were pleased with the turnout, and that plans were in place to continue with online events at Christmas if people are unable to attend in person.

Instead of thousands of foodies visiting the town for the weekend, the virtual festival offered a week of online shows to view, including online debates and food tasting sessions, as well as conversations with top chefs.

These included Kate Humble talking about her experience of looking for contentment in the joy of simple things, chef, cookery teacher and best-selling author Sabrina Ghayour doing a cook-a-long of a recipe from her new book, and Hywel Griffith hosting a demonstration and Q&A from the Beach House kitchen.

Kim Waters, CEO of Abergavenny Food Festival, said: “We’re really pleased with how our first virtual festival has gone; we’ve had more than 2,000 people signed up and engaged in our events over the last seven days.

“It has been a huge learning curve for us, and was pulled together with little or no budget, and we are very grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.

“Whilst our virtual events will never replace the live event, in these strangest of times we’ll be keeping the format going, and have plans to expand them at Christmas if we are unable to have a live event this year.

“If people would like to support the festival’s continuation, we also have a crowdfunder page set up, and anyone who donates over £5 has the chance to win a 2021 hospitality pass for four people.”

Details on the crowdfunder can be found at crowdfunder.co.uk/support-future-abergavenny-food-festivals

And the festival may be over, but there is still a chance to take part. Organisers are holding a competition to win set of Flint & flame knives worth £550.

To enter, simply share a picture, video or blog post of your toast with the Food Festival on social media (Twitter, Instagram or Facebook) using #VAFF2020 and tag @afoodfestival .

The competition ends on Thursday, September 24, and more details can be found at abergavennyfoodfestival.com/programme/toast-competition