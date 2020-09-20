Recent weeks have seen a worrying rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 across Britain, Wales and Newport.

In order to avoid any further lockdown measures such as those seen in Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf we must all follow the advice set out by the Welsh Government.

They are closely monitoring Newport so it is important to remember the new guidance on masks.

Everyone aged 11 or over must wear a mask unless you are not able to put on or wear a face covering because of a physical or mental illness, or because of a disability or impairment; if you are accompanying somebody who relies on lip reading where they need to communicate; or if you are escaping from a threat or danger and don’t have a face covering.

You may remove your mask if you need to take medicines; you need to eat or drink; or you need to remove a face covering to avoid harm or injury, either to yourself or others – for example to get somebody’s attention about a danger.

While it has become obvious that Covid-19 will be with us for some time, we cannot let up in the fight to keep each other and our loved ones safe.

Last week in the Commons we discussed the Internal Market Bill.

Although presented by the UK government as an innocuous piece of legislation designed to fill in the space where the EU once roamed in fields such as internal regulatory standards and state aid, the truth is far more sinister.

The Bill showed that the UK government has little or no respect for democracy, devolution, or international diplomacy.

The Bill represents the starting gun on a crude and unacceptable race to the bottom.

If approved, it will ultimately lead to the undermining of our high food standards, our animal welfare rights and regulations and the environment standards that have helped to save lives and clean our air.

The principle of mutual recognition in the Bill will mean that if the Welsh Government legislates to ban the sale of chlorinated chicken, a company based in England could add chemicals to their poultry and sell it across the border and face no penalty for doing so. In fact, if any attempt were made to prevent the sale of the produce, the company could sue for loss of profits.

This Bill is not designed to deliver Brexit, that has already happened. This is a Bill designed to destroy Britain’s reputation in the world.