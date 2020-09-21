NEWPORT residents will be the first in Wales to have their rubbish bins emptied with the aid of an ultra-low emission refuse vehicle, says the council’s deputy leader.

Councillor Roger Jeavons has announced that Newport City Council will get its first ultra-low emissions rubbish collection vehicle in March next year, the first local authority in Wales to do so.

A report estimates that this one refuse vehicle would reduce Newport’s carbon emissions by 32 tonnes per year.

In a cabinet meeting he said it would be the first of its kind in Wales.

He said: “I am particularly pleased to see that we will be receiving delivery of our first ultra-low emission refuse vehicle in March 2021.

“This will further support the work underway to reduce the council’s carbon emissions.

“That’s a fantastic achievement.”

In a cabinet report, Cllr Jeavons says that the ultra-low emission refuse vehicle will be funded through the Welsh Government and WRAP Cymru via the Circular Economy Capital Fund.

Plans for a solar farm in the area will supply a renewable energy source for the vehicle and other ULEVs.

The council has also brought in more hybrid and ultra-low emission vehicles into its fleet, with the addition of new cars and vans.

There are currently 10 ultra-low emission vans, five ultra-low emission cars and six hybrid vehicles. This covers around 10 per cent of the council’s fleet.