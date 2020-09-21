Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Elora Rose Lloyd-Perkins arrived on July 28 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lb. She is the first child of Charley Bagenal and Dewi Lloyd-Perkins, of Newport.

Marcie-Grace Watkins was born on June 6 by emergency Caesarian section at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 4oz. She is the first child of Cory Hewitt and Rhys Watkins, of Griffithstown, near Pontypool.

Welcome to Harri Michael Lloyd, who arrived on July 29 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 9lbs 13oz. His parents are Michelle Jones and Michael Lloyd, of Six Bells. His big brother is 16-year-old Evan and his big sister is Emily (nine).

Ray Christopher Ransford was born 11 days over due on April 28 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 10lb 9oz. His mum is Laura Ransford, of Pontllanfraith and his big sister is Amelia (ten).

Betsi Clara Desmond was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, on August 18 weighing 8lb 10.5oz. Her parents are Andrew Desmond and Danielle Moyle and her siblings are Dylan (13), Harley (10), Eira (nine), and Leo (eight).

Ava-Mae arrived on May 29 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lb 11oz following a Caesarian section. She is the first child of Claire Harris and Ashley Jones, of Newport.

Tommy Rae Mansell was born two weeks early on July 10 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 6lb. He is the first child of Georgia Kate Hawes and Christopher Mansell, of Newport.

Harry Dougie Green arrived at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, on June 4 weighing 6lb 14oz. He is the first child of Elizabeth Goodman and Ceiron Green, of Newport. Elizabeth said: "We had been trying for a baby for over five years and went through IVF with no success. We did not think we would ever be parents and then we were gifted with our own little miracle baby."

Elijah Stephen Reynolds was born on June 22 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 15oz. His parents are Nicolle Reynolds and Stephen Williams, of Newport, and his siblings are Finley Reynolds (seven) and Piper Reynolds (two).