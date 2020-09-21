AN APPEAL for information following the disappearance of Kyle Vaughan will air on Crimewatch Roadshow this morning.
Mr Vaughan, from Newbridge, went missing eight years ago when his silver Peugeot was found on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys on Sunday, December 30, 2012. The car had been involved in what is believed to be a single car collision - but he was nowhere to be found.
An extensive search was carried out after a missing persons inquiry was launched. This later progressed into a murder investigation and in October 2016, Mr Vaughan was declared legally dead – although no body or trace has been found.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance but all have been released without charge.
Last month, on what would have been his 32nd birthday, Gwent Police renewed their appeal for information about what happened to Mr Vaughan.
And on this morning's episode of Crimewatch Roadshow, detectives from the force will continue this appeal.
The episode will also feature Mr Vaughan's father, Alan, as he makes an emotional plea for the answers he and his late wife Mary were so desperate for.
The programme will air at 9.15am on BBC One.