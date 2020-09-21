A CANNABIS farmer grew his own stash because he couldn’t afford to keep paying dealers to supply him with the drugs needed to fund his addiction.
Unemployed Arran Cowan, 39, from Caerphilly, was struggling to pay his bills so he decided to cultivate his own cannabis crop at home.
Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said when police raided the defendant’s one-bedroom flat on January 2, he was caught “washing white powder down the kitchen sink”.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how officers found 14 cannabis plants and 52g of amphetamine at the father-of-three’s home.
Some of the amphetamine was found in his freezer.
Mr Roberts said the cannabis production operation was a “sophisticated” one.
Cowan has 21 previous convictions for 38 offences against his name but there are none for drug trafficking.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis and possession of amphetamine.
Cowan, represented by Ed Mitchard, told a Probation Service officer writing his report that he was “struggling to pay for food and pay his bills”.
The defendant, of Heol Cae Maen, had a £10 a day cannabis addiction and a £40 a month amphetamine habit.
Cowan, who got £380 a month in Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), decided to grow the class B drug as it would give him the cash he needed to live.
He revealed how he learnt how to cultivate cannabis by watching videos and how he borrowed growing equipment from his friends.
Cowan denied selling drugs to anyone else and said he has now been free of drugs for three months.
Judge David Wynn Morgan sentenced the defendant to a 12-month community order.
Cowan must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £90 victim surcharge.