A ROAD rage driver was warned he faces a long prison sentence after he ploughed into a scooter rider causing his victim serious injuries.
Christian Verrall, 32, from Newport, mowed down Craig Bond in the Pill area of the city earlier this year.
A jury found the defendant guilty of wounding with intent after the victim suffered a broken leg.
Verrall, of Bryngwyn Road, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after he claimed to police his car had been stolen.
During the trial, prosecutor Timothy Evans told the jury how the defendant was furious with Mr Bond after one of his wing mirrors had been clipped.
The court saw CCTV footage of Verrall deliberately using his vehicle to hit Mr Bond near the Motorcycle Bunker in Frederick Street.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Mr Evans said: “This was the use of a car as a very large weapon.
“There was targeting of a vulnerable victim on a scooter.”
Verrall had been due to be sentenced after a pre-sentence report was prepared.
But the defendant’s barrister Harry Baker asked for an adjournment for a psychiatric report.
His made the application after Verrall gave details in his pre-sentence report of post-traumatic stress disorder suffered following “an early life trauma”.
The judge, Recorder Caroline Rees QC, agreed to postpone the case until October 30 so that a psychiatric report could be prepared.
She warned Verrall that he could get a “lengthy custodial” sentence.
The defendant was remanded in custody.