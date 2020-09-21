A NETFLIX film will also be made into a novel by the writer who started it all.

The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time will be released on Netflix next year alongside the publication of a book based on the screenplay.

The novelisation of the film is by former Rogerstone resident, Beth Reekles, who rose to prominence with The Kissing Booth which she wrote as a hobby when she was 15 years old.

(Beth Reekles was a teenager when her first book was published)

Her work got the attention of publishers Random House and The Kissing Booth was published as a paperback in 2013 and made into a Netflix film in 2018 – there is also a sequel (book and film) called The Kissing Booth 2: Going The Distance.

The third book and film will be published in 2021 – although an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

When asked about writing ‘a book of the movie based on the movies based on her books’ Ms Reekles said: “It was a bit of a challenge, but also really fun.

“I was given the script and the thumbs up and got stuck straight in – I don’t normally plot storyline, but it has been set up for me.”

The plot of The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time cannot be revealed, but it should bring closure to fans of the romcom.

Ms Reekles, who was included in The Times’ 16 Most Influential Teens of 2013, said: “I never expected The Kissing Booth to blow up like this.

“I was writing for fun because it was something I wanted to read.

"I posted bits on Wattpad and people said I should publish it, and that it would make a great film, but I never thought that would happen.”

(Beth Reekles, now 25, is an accomplished writer and works in IT)

The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time film is directed by Vince Marcello, from a screenplay by Marcello and Jay Arnold.