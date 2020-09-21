Coronavirus latest as Newport and Blaenau Gwent will go into local lockdowns

Coronavirus latest as Newport and Blaenau Gwent face local lockdowns
- THERE have been no coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales, but cases continue to rise.
- According to Public Health Wales there have been 199 new coronavirus cases reported throughout Wales, with 40 of these reported in Gwent.
- Public Health Wales statistic show that Newport has 21 new cases, Caerphilly has 11 new cases, Blaenau Gwent has six new cases, Torfaen and Monmouthshire each have one new case.
