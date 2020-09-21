South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as Newport reports 21 new cases

Menu

Coronavirus latest as Newport reports 21 new cases

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    THERE have been no coronavirus related deaths reported in Wales, but cases continue to rise.
  • According to Public Health Wales there have been 199 new coronavirus cases reported throughout Wales, with 40 of these reported in Gwent.
  • Public Health Wales statistic show that Newport has 21 new cases, Caerphilly has 11 new cases, Blaenau Gwent has six new cases, Torfaen and Monmouthshire each have one new case.