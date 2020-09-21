A MAJOR warning has been issued by police over a fake app posing as social media platform TikTok.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is the fake app?

The fake app, called 'TikTok Pro', has been set up by scammers and distributed via a third party store.

The app has been set up to mimic the official version, simply named 'TikTok'.

In the last 18 months, the authentic version of the app has quickly become one of the top most downloaded apps - with 41 per cent of its users under the age of 24.

Police have said the 'TikTok Pro' app is fully operational spyware, and warned anyone across the UK who has downloaded the application to delete it immediately.

What have police said?

In a statement, Durham Police said: "A fully functional spyware is being distributed as 'TikTok Pro' on third-party app stores, alongside a slightly more benign version of the scam which appears to be simple adware.

"It should be noted that while it is possible to get a 'Pro' account for TikTok, there is no 'TikTok Pro' account.

"This is a piece of opportunism from the threat actors behind this campaign."

How to report fraud and cyber crime

Reports of fraud or cybercrime can be made to Action Fraud at any time of the day or night using an online reporting tool.

The tool uses simple questions to identify what has happened, with Action Fraud advisors available 24-hours a day to help and give advice to anyone who needs it.

Reports can also be made to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040 between Monday and Friday from 8am until 8pm. Those calling from abroad should call +44 300 123 2040.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger or risk of harm, dial 999 now.