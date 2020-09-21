MORRISONS have introduced a brand new new feature for shoppers at the entrance of all of their 494 supermarkets across the UK.

The announcement comes as part of a vast number of measures in order to increase its hygiene standards at every store.

What new cleaning measures are in place at Morrisons stores?

As part of a new programme, see every one of Morrisons 494 stores receive a three-week deep-clean, brand new equipment, and additional cleaning staff.

Morrisons bosses say the latest investment is to make customers feel even safer in store.

It follows the supermarket already spending £25million to implement store safety measures - such as Perspex screens, PPE for colleagues and floor markings and visible signage during lockdown.

Morrisons create thousands of new jobs nationwide

On Monday, September 14, a total of 2,240 brand new cleaning roles were created, including a new Market Street Hygiene Assistant in all stores - to clean food preparation areas across Market Street.

The company say this will ensure Morrisons foodmakers can concentrate on making fresh quality products for its butcher, baker, fishmonger, deli, greengrocer and florist departments.

Additionally, nearly 30,000 more hours each week will be put into Morrisons existing Housekeepers and Core Cleaning roles.

This will see more areas across its stores - such as toilets, shelving and ‘high touch’ areas - being cleaned even more frequently to protect colleagues and customers.

What new feature is being introduced at every supermarket entrance for shoppers?

New Welcome Cleaning Stations are also being fitted at all store entrances providing antibacterial wipes for baskets and trolleys, as well as hand sanitiser.

What have Morrisons said?

Jayne Wall, operations director at Morrisons said: "The hygiene within our stores has become more important than ever due to the impact of Covid-19.

"We want to make sure our customers feel as safe as possible when doing their grocery shopping with us.

"So we’ve made this multi-million-pound investment to introduce first class hygiene procedures."

For more information, visit www.morrisons.com.