CHILDREN at Glan Usk Primary School in Newport are self-isolating following the news of a confirmed coronavirus case at the school.
The Year 2 class 2GT is the only class affected, according to a letter sent home to parents.
The case of the virus was confirmed yesterday, September 20, and children in the affected class will subsequently have to isolate for 14 days.
The children will not be able to return to the school until October 2.
In addition, parents of children from any other class, who attend the school's Lullabyz Nursery after school programme should await confirmation that their child is a contact of the person with a confirmed case of the virus.
Those parents have also been advised to keep their children at home until the school issues further advice.