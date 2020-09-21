By David Williams

THE South Wales Argus Sports Awards are going to be in very good hands this year with television and radio presenter Jason Mohammad at the helm for the third annual ceremony.

BBC stalwart Mohammad, 47, will reveal the 2020 award winners in a special online broadcast on Thursday, November 5.

The Celtic Manor and Chepstow Racecourse hosted the first two ceremonies but the coronavirus pandemic has forced organisers to take a different approach this time round.

Cardiff-born Mohammad has presented a host of BBC shows since joining the corporation in 1997, having graduated from Cardiff University with a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism.

A regular fixture on BBC Sport as host of Final Score on Saturdays, the father-of-three has also covered Six Nations rugby, the Olympic Games and World Championship snooker.

He hosts his own daily show on BBC Radio Wales and, with Reverend Kate Bottley, Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2.

“I’m delighted to be able to host the South Wales Argus Sports Awards this year,” said Mohammad.

“When so many opportunities to bring people together and celebrate everyday successes has been taken away from us due to the pandemic, to be able to do it virtually and mark the achievements of the all-important role of grassroots sports in South Wales is a great honour.”

Meanwhile, Argus editor Gavin Thompson is delighted to have someone like Mohammad on board for 2020.

He added: “We are delighted to have a broadcaster of the quality and profile of Jason Mohammad to host this year’s South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

“Jason is well known as a sports presenter, especially here in Wales, and will bring a professionalism and star quality to this event, which will be held as a broadcast rather than a dinner for the first time this year.

“His involvement will no doubt help ensure this is a first-class event which celebrates our local sporting heroes, from the professionals to the grassroots.”

The Celtic Manor and Chepstow Racecourse staged the awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively, with Olympic 100m champion Linford Christie and dual-code rugby international Jonathan Davies acting as guest speakers.

A total of 14 awards will be handed out on Bonfire Night, including the sports personality of the year crown, won last year by Newport County AFC striker Padraig Amond.