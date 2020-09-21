STUDENTS attending a Gwent college will now have the chance to benefit from a 'world-class' programme.

Coleg Gwent has today announced that it will now be a part of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence programme.

Launched by WorldSkills UK in partnership with education and skills charity NCFE, the Centre of Excellence programme aims to raise standards of apprenticeships and technical training across the UK.

Parisa Shirazi, Head of skills development and international competition at WorldSkills UK, said: “This is a milestone moment – a unique opportunity for Coleg Gwent to work with colleges across the UK and join the dawn of a skills revolution.

“Working with the staff at Coleg Gwent we will champion a skills-led recovery, which is driven by international benchmarking and rightly values high-quality apprenticeships and technical education, to enable all young people to develop the employability skills that will provide them with a rewarding future.”

WorldSkills UK will coach and mentor staff at Coleg Gwent on teaching, learning and assessment practices across their five campuses in Gwent.

Principal Guy Lacey said; "We're delighted to be one of the twenty FE colleges selected to form the new WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence programme in partnership with NCFE, putting skills training and opportunities centre stage.

"We're so proud of our learners who have successfully competed in WorldSkills competitions year after year, and we're committed to delivering excellent teaching programmes and developing world-class skills at Coleg Gwent.

"We have a thriving community of vocational learners across our five campuses, and being part of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence programme is a fantastic opportunity to further enhance our skills training by sharing best practice and providing learners the opportunity to learn from the very best.”