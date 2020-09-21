PUPILS at a school in Blaina are now self-isolating following two separate confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Parents of affected pupils at Ystruth Primary School received emails yesterday, advising them their children would need to isolate.
A total of 33 pupils will be away from the school for a 14-day period - from September 18 - as a result.
MORE NEWS:
The first case is reported to have come from the Robins Resource Base - confirmed on September 19 - with the second, more recent, case confirmed yesterday (September 20) in the mixed Reception/Year 1 class.
Students will have to isolate for 14 days from last contact with the group.