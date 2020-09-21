FIREFIGHTERS were called to a suspected deliberate fire at the Hanbury Hotel in Griffithstown, Pontypool, in the early hours of this morning.

The former pub has been left vacant for more than a decade.

A report of the fire in the empty and board-up building in Windsor Road, was received by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service at shortly after midnight.

"Crews from New Inn attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The incident is suspected to have been deliberate," said a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman.

"The incident concluded at approximately 1.19am."