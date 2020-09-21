A 45-year-old motorbike rider from Cwmbran remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, nine days after he was involved in a crash with a car on the A4042 dual carriageway.
The incident happened on the A4042 southbound shortly after 8pm on Saturday September 12, between the Turnpike roundabout near Gwent Police headquarters, and the Turnpike roundabout near Llantarnam.
It involved a silver Ford fiesta and a blue Honda CBR 600 motorbike.
The motorbike rider was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, for treatment, where he remains.
Gwent Police would like to hear from anyone with any information or dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision.
To get in touch, telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000334134, or direct message the force through its Facebook page.